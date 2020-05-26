Chiranjeevi puts Charan on a spot

Megastar Chiranjeevi is said to have left the decision of playing a crucial role in Acharya to Ram Charan himself. The young actor needs to manage his dates for RRR and Acharya. Both these films are aimed for release during Sankranthi and summer next year. The makers of Acharya will take the call after the release date of RRR gets finalized. Rajamouli despite of several attempts made by Chiranjeevi did not give a clarity about the schedules of RRR and when Charan would be relieved.

Acharya’s director Koratala Siva was left in waiting mode from the past one and a half years. He is not in a mood to wait further and is mounting pressure on Megastar to wrap up Acharya at the earliest. Hence, Chiranjeevi asked Ram Charan to take the final call about his schedules. The shoot of Acharya would start from the mid of June and is expected to release next year. Chiranjeevi and Koratala will proceed with the shoot and Charan would take a call on joining Acharya soon. Things are expected to be finalized by July or August after which the schedules involving Charan’s episodes will be planned.