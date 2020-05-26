44 latest foreign returnees report Corona +ve in AP

Andhra Pradesh has recorded 99 new Covid positive cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 45 patients were foreign returnees who have arrived in the state after lockdown relaxations. The total cases in the state have reached 2,896. The Government has announced that it has conducted virus tests to over 10,200 persons in the past one day.

Expectedly, over nine new cases have links with the Chennai Koyambedu market. Of the new patients among foreign returnees, they came from Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The authorities have stepped up surveillance on the foreign returnees because of the continuing rise in virus cases among them. Most of the latest positive cases among foreign returnees are from Kuwait.

The total number of deaths due to Coronavirus in AP so far are 56. Nearly 947 patients are still taking treatment at Coronavirus hospitals in different parts of the state. Over 1,848 persons have fully recovered from the virus infection.

The Koyambedu market impact is very heavy on the Chittoor and Nellore districts. Local administrations are taking preventive measures but cases are continuing to report.