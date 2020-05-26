Seenayya turns a headache for Dil Raju

Top producer Dil Raju wanted to launch director Vinayak in the lead role after he heard the plot of Seenayya. But even after a series of narrations, Dil Raju was not convinced with the script. Veteran writers Paruchuri Brothers too worked on the script after Vinayak requested. Dil Raju is finally not happy with the script and he wants to shelve the project.

But VV Vinayak is keen to play the role and complete the shoot as he got prepared for the film. Vinayak has done enough home work and lost huge weight. He worked out on a regular basis for months and was on a strict diet. Dil Raju is now left puzzled about Seenayya. Narasimha Rao is the director and Shriya Saran is in talks for the female lead’s role. The final decision on the project will be taken soon.