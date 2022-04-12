Chiranjeevi to lock a Mega hero for his Next

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for a bunch of projects and he recently gave his nod for the remake of Malayalam super hit film Bro Daddy that had Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Top director Harish Shankar started working on the script. He is yet to take the final call if he can direct the project or if he can complete the script work. Chiranjeevi will take the final call on the director soon after the scriptwork gets completed.

Chiranjeevi is keen to work with a Mega hero in the film. The film needs a young actor to play the role of Chiranjeevi’s son in the remake. Varun Tej and Sai Tej are considered currently. Chiranjeevi’s home banner Konidela Production House will produce the film. More details will be announced soon. Chiranjeevi will kick-start the promotions of Acharya soon and the film releases on April 29th across the globe.