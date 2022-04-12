Rashmika’s women-centric film shelved?

Kannada girl Rashmika Mandanna is now the most happening beauty and she is busy with films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. The actress has been holding talks for a women-centric film that is produced by Geetha Arts. Bunny Vas was the man behind the project and Rahul Ravindran was on board to direct the women-centric film. The scriptwork of the film commenced after Rashmika gave her formal nod.

But the film is now shelved due to undisclosed reasons. Rashmika is not in a mood to do the project. Samantha was the first choice for the role but the project landed in the hands of Rashmika. The makers will take the final call on the project soon. Rashmika is busy with a series of big-budget projects in Hindi and Telugu languages. The actress will soon commence the shoot of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule in the direction of Sukumar.