NBK to fly to USA

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for his next film directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film is tentatively titled Jai Balayya and Balakrishna will sport a dual role in the film as a father and son. The mass look of Balakrishna that was released received a thumping response from the fans. A key portion of the film will be shot in USA and the other look of Balayya is currently kept under wraps. The schedules are planned and the visa formalities are completed currently.

The film’s USA schedule will take place post summer. The rest of the film will be shot in and around Hyderabad. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Duniya Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in other powerful roles. Jai Balayya is a mass entertainer and Thaman is the music composer. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film is aimed for Dasara release this year.