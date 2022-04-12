Prashanth Neel responds about Salaar Sequel

Prashanth Neel is the next most happening director in Indian cinema after SS Rajamouli. His next film KGF: Chapter 2 is hitting the screens this week and it is carrying humongous expectations. During the film’s promotions, Prashanth Neel was questioned about his next film Salaar releasing in two parts. Indian media has been speculating that Salaar will release in two installments. During the film’s promotions in Hyderabad, Prashanth Neel responded about Salaar.

“We have not decided about Salaar releasing in two parts. If we have the plans, we will make an official announcement through a grand event. For now, my focus is on KGF: Chapter 2” told Prashanth Neel. The talented director did not clarify about Salaar and he left the answer to the media. Prashanth Neel is also not in a mood to divert the attention of KGF: Chapter 2 towards Salaar. If Salaar ends up as a super hit, Prashanth Neel will plan a sequel for the film immediately. After KGF: Chapter 1 lived up to the expectations and ended up as a super hit, Prashanth Neel announced the sequel.

Prabhas is currently on a break and he will resume the shoot of Salaar later this year. The film is a high-voltage action drama and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady.