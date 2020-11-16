Chiranjeevi’s Acharya shooting updates

Megastar Chiranjeevi was in plans to resume the shoot of Acharya from last Monday but he posted that he was tested positive for coronavirus. Soon, he realized that he is not infected with coronavirus and it was due to the fault in the testing kit, he was tested positive. The shoot of Acharya resumed without the top actor and Koratala Siva is shooting the episodes without Chiranjeevi.

Going with the update, Chiranjeevi will return back to the sets from November 20th and will shoot for the film without breaks. Koratala Siva is keen to release the film in summer 2021 and the entire shoot will be completed in quick schedules. Chiranjeevi is in plans to complete his portions of the shoot by March and move on to his next project. Ram Charan has a crucial role to play in Acharya and he is expected to join the sets next year. Kajal is the leading lady and Manisharma composes the music. Matinee Entertainments are the producers.