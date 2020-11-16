Praveen Prakash eager to leave AP CMO for Delhi post

Senior IAS Officer Praveen Prakash has been serving as the principal secretary and head of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office. He is also looking after the General Administration Department as its principal secretary with full additional charge. Ever since Jaganmohan Reddy took over the reins as the CM, Praveen Prakash soon became the top most influential officer in the Government. In many controversies also, his name figured frequently.

Now, rumours are circulating in the official circles and in the AP Secretariat that Mr. Praveen Prakash is wanting to leave the AP CMO to take up an assignment in Central services. Already, he has intimated this to the Chief Minister. It is expected that the officer will be relieved from the CMO.

Praveen Prakash already worked in the Central services in Delhi. He later came back to the AP services during the Chandrababu Naidu regime. At that time, he worked as the Resident Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi.

It is not immediately known the actual reasons behind Praveen’s decision to leave the key post in AP. Indications are that the present Finance Principal Secretary SS Rawat might take over as the head of the CMO once Praveen leaves.