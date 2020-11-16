Telangana government on reopening of theatres

The Centre granted permission to reopen the theatres and screen films with 50% occupancy but some of the state governments are yet to allow the screening of films. Though the government of Andhra Pradesh granted permission, the exhibitors and producers are waiting for the Telangana government to take a call and allow the screening so that they can start screening movies in Telugu states. The government of Telangana will issue a permission about the same in the next couple of days.

Once the permission is issued, the producers and other associations would meet to discuss about the final date to reopen the theatres. Going with the current update, the theatres will reopen from the first week of December. If the wave of coronavirus cases come down, the Centre is expected to issue 100% occupancy rule from January 2021. Several Tollywood films are gearing up for Sankranthi 2021 release.