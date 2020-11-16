Balakrishna Unveiled Sehari First Look

By
Telugu360
-
0

Senior hero Balakrishna has unveiled first look poster of an upcoming film Sehari which introduces Harsh Kanumilli as hero. Harsh appears euphoric in the poster that has a party vibe to it.

Simran Choudary plays Harsh Kanumilli’s ladylove in the youthful romantic entertainer directed by Gangasagar Dwaraka under Virgo Pictures.

Veteran composer Koti will be seen in a vital role in the film which is in initial stage of production. Prashanth R Vihari is the music director for Sehar which is announced to be released in 2021.

