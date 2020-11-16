Balakrishna Unveiled Sehari First Look

Senior hero Balakrishna has unveiled first look poster of an upcoming film Sehari which introduces Harsh Kanumilli as hero. Harsh appears euphoric in the poster that has a party vibe to it.

Simran Choudary plays Harsh Kanumilli’s ladylove in the youthful romantic entertainer directed by Gangasagar Dwaraka under Virgo Pictures.

Veteran composer Koti will be seen in a vital role in the film which is in initial stage of production. Prashanth R Vihari is the music director for Sehar which is announced to be released in 2021.