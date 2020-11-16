Interesting title for Nani’s rom-com?

Natural Star Nani is coming up with a strong lineup of films and he announced his next two projects officially. He will work with Vivek Athreya for a romantic comedy that will start rolling next year. The film is titled Ante Sundaraniki which is an interesting one. Nazriya Fahad will play the leading lady and the shoot of the film will be completed in quick schedules. Mythri Movie Makers will produce Ante Sundaraniki.

Nani is currently shooting for Tuck Jagadish in the direction of Shiva Nirvana. The film releases in summer 2021. Nani also signed Shyam Singha Roy in the direction of Rahul Sankrityan which will roll from December. Nani will join the sets of Ante Sundaraniki after he completes his part for Tuck Jagadish and Shyam Singha Roy.