Chiru raised curiosity through his Tweet

When Mega star Chiranjeevi entered Twitter, many thought that he will tweet once in a while when it is really needed. But to the pleasant surprise of his fans, he has been very active in Twitter and giving regular updates. Yesterday he raised curiosity among his followers by saying recently he has been listening to a song by pausing again and again and he will reveal the reason next day. And when he revealed the reason this morning, it brought a smile on the lips of his fans. Details as below.

Yesterday Chiranjeevi tweeted, ” Usually, when we shoot songs, I thoroughly enjoy listening to them and wouldn’t like interruptions. But recently, I have been enjoying pausing and resuming a song over and again. కారణం … …? …tomorrow morning 9.00 am”. His tweet raised curiosity among his followers.

Today 9 am sharp he tweeted, ” Always amazed @ the power of music.Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss.Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it.పాట నాది కాబట్టి,అమ్మమ్మ సురేఖ దగ్గర క్రెడిట్ నాకే “. He added video in which he is playing with his grand daughter while watching ‘Me mee’ song from his Khaidi number 150 movie. Netizens responded positively on this tweet and commented that his one year old grand daughter is very adorable.

