Fighter is the wackiest commercial entertainer says Vijay Devarakonda

Vijay Devarakonda has his hopes right on Fighter which is directed by Puri Jagannadh. After Vijay Devarakonda announced that he would stay away from love stories for time being, he is set to entertain the audience with a new bunch of films that fall in different genres. Vijay Devarakonda calls Fighter the wackiest commercial film in his career. He says that the audience will love and hate his role in the film, but on the whole, it is a perfect treat for all the sections of audience.

Vijay Devarakonda plays a kick-boxer in this action drama. He also said that Fighter is a typical Puri Jagannadh film that audience expect and it has all the ingredients in the right amounts. Fighter marks the actor’s debut into Bollywood and Ananya Pandey is the leading lady. Two big sets are mounted for the film in Mumbai and some portions of the film are planned to be shot in the slums of Dharavi. Puri Jagannadh will take a call soon after the lockdown gets lifted. Puri and Karan Johar are jointly producing Fighter.