When Megastar followed Ram Charan’s advice

Megastar Chiranjeevi made his twitter debut recently and the top actor is utilizing the social media to the fullest. Right from sharing exciting things about his life to interacting with his fans and greeting his fellow actors, Chiranjeevi is a complete happy and delighted man. During a recent interview, Chiranjeevi said that he wished to share his views in the past with his fans and audience several times but could not do so.

“During the incidents of Disha and Nirbhaya, I wanted to respond but did not have any platform. It is then Ram Charan suggested me about social media. I had no knowledge about them initially. After Charan advised me, I decided to make my debut on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. I am spending ample time on the platforms during this lockdown time” said Chiranjeevi.