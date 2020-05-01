Chittoor MP Reddappa violates lockdown regulations as AP sees spike in corona cases

Lockdown violations by the YSRCP leaders are going unchecked in Andhra Pradesh even as the government has been ensuring strict enforcement on the general public.

As the positive cases of novel coronavirus continue to rise in Andhra Pradesh, Chittoor YSRCP MP Reddappa allegedly violated the lockdown when he distributed food packets to around more than hundred people who had gathered on his call in his constituency in Chittoor.

Andhra Pradesh has been reporting double digit rise in coronavirus infections in the last one week as the state prepares for a gradual easing of its lockdown from next week. Continuing an upward trend for the fifth straight day, Andhra Pradesh reported 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus (covid-19) in the last 24 hours with the state’s tally rising to 1,463. The state also reported two more deaths, one each in Kurnool and Nellore, taking the death count to 33. Chittoor reported at least 60 positive cases of corona till now.

Despite experts advising people not to step out of their homes and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, people gathered in large numbers heeding to a call given by the MP. The people stood close to each other, crowding the area, as the Chittoor MP distributed food packets to them. Physical distancing norm was thrown to the winds.

Reacting to the fresh incident of lockdown violation by the YSRCP leader, TDP leader Bonda Uma criticised the actions of the Chittoor MP and said lockdown and social distance has to followed by all. “The law applies to all. Such actions by those representing people are highly condemnable. Is it wrong to say that YSRCP leaders are spreading the virus? It seems they are not interested in relief work rather publicity stunt for political gains,” he wondered.

Accusing the YSRCP leaders of violating lockdown regulations, a lawyer filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking the directions of the court to ensure strict compliance of lockdown directives and Covid-19 related guidelines.

The petitioner, Kishore, contended that the High Court should direct the YSRCP leaders who violated the lockdown regulations to undergo the corona virus tests. In the petition, he named Srikalahasti YSRCP MLA Madhusudhan Reddy, Nagari MLA Roja, Sullurpet MLA Kiliveti Sanjeeviah, Palamaner MLA Venkat Reddy, Chilkaluripeta MLA Rajni as respondents.

The petitioner argued that the lockdown regulations apply to every individual and none is above the law. However, the YSRCP leaders blatantly violated the regulations by taking out rallies and organising large gatherings, the petitioner contended.

The country is under a lockdown to combat the Covid-19 lockdown and while public gatherings are banned, in blatant disregard of physical distancing, YSRCP MLA Madhusudhan Reddy took out massive tractor rally to distribute rice to the people in Srikalahasti. The rally saw a large turnout of the YSRCP MLA’s supporters, a posse of police personnel on bandobast duties, revenue and ward secretariat staff in full attendance. Post the rally, Srikalahasti reported 36 cases, at least 13 of them are government employees, police officers who were part of the rally bandobast. Till that time not a single corona case was reported in Srikalahasti. As per the Government Order dated March 23, gatherings of more than four people are not to be allowed at any public place. However, the meeting held in Vemulavalasa, Anandapuram mandal, Visakhapatnam district, was attended by several people.

Similarly, Sullurupeta legislator Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah led a rally with more than two dozen tractors to distribute the essentials among people in 59 villages. Palamaner MLA Venkat Reddy inaugurated a bridge with about 150 people in his constituency in Chittoor district where the highest number of coronavirus cases have been reported. He did not maintain social distancing. Later, he abused the media when they questioned about his actions.