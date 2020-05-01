Pic Talk: Urvashi Rautela is a stunner

Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela loves to sizzle in trendy outfits and post them on her Instagram handle. The actress has a record number of 25 million followers which is a record among Indian celebrities. Urvashi Rautela posted a picture and she looked sizzling hot in the click. Her skin tone is the biggest asset of the actress and Urvashi Rautela is soon making her Tollywood debut with Gopichand’s Seetimaar in a special song. Urvashi Rautela also has a bunch of Bollywood films and she is even busy with endorsements.

