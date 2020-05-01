Control sand mafia and reopen Anna Canteens: Naidu to AP Govt

AP Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the YSR Congress Party Government to resolve sand shortage immediately in order to create work opportunities for lakhs of workers dependent on construction and allied sectors in the state.

Calling for a universal May Day spirit to safeguard workers’ interests, Mr. Naidu asked for reopening the Anna Canteens in order to provide accessible food to all sections of daily wage earners, construction workers, auto rickshaw drivers and others who were suffering from lack of work in view of Coronavirus restrictions.

Mr. Naidu held a virtual May Day meeting attended by the party leaders and public representatives. He stressed the need for the Government to initiate immediate steps to save workers from near starvation. Chandranna Beema accident insurance should be revived to rescue workers in this time of virus epidemic. Every construction worker and every autorickshaw driver’s family should be extended Rs. 10,000 towards COVID relief.

Mr. Naidu further said that the Adarana programme should be restarted in the interests of backward sections of society who were in need of assistance and hand-holding. The RTC workers are facing lots of problems because of unfulfilled promises which should be resolved without any delay.

Stating that workers in unorganised sector were the worst hit, Mr. Naidu said that the Government should create necessary opportunities to protect their livelihood opportunities. The personal protection equipment (PPE) kits were required for workers, employees, ration dealers and others who were working at various levels of virus treatment and relief frontline activities. True its spirit, the TDP brought many pro-worker policies which should be duly implemented by the present ruling party without fail.

Mr. Naidu called upon the party leaders to stand like a rock of support as the workers had lost their earning opportunities and not able to step out of their houses in view of lockdown. Without the hard work and sweat of workers, it would not be possible to create wealth and prosperity in any society. Even in this critical time, the sanitation and health workers were risking their health and sacrificing their lives to save people from the killer virus. The Government should provide relief to the workers who lead hand-to-mouth existence. PPE kits should be mandatorily provided to nurses, doctors, paramedical staff, transport, police and other departments engaged in frontline rescue efforts.

Mr. Naidu demanded that the Rs. 50 lakh insurance cover announced by the Centre should be given to all the frontline warriors who were waging a risky war with the epidemic. The TDP fought for full payment of salaries and pensions to employees and retired persons. The AP Government should use the Rs. 1,900 Cr construction workers fund to provide Rs. 10,000 cash assistance towards Corona relief to each worker’s family. For this, the Government need not spend any special fund.

Mr. Naidu said the while the TDP set up 11 BC Corporations by giving them abundant funds, the present YSRCP Government had crippled all of them by diverting their funds to other purposes. The YSRCP was only interested in making payments to its favoured contractors but not in the well-being of the poor and backward families. Sadly, 60 construction workers committed suicides due to sand shortage and resultant crisis in construction sector in the state.

The TDP passed online May Day resolutions on reopening of Anna Canteens, revival of accident insurance for workers, Adarana scheme, cash assistance to poor families, etc.