Chora Gaadha Of Raja Raja Chora: Intriguing Premise

Hero Sree Vishnu is presently doing multiple projects and Raja Raja Chora under the direction of Hasith Goli is one among them. Curiously, all the films are being made with different and novel concepts.

Coming to Raja Raja Chora, the film is an uproarious entertainer where Sree Vishnu will be seen in a hilarious role. Meanwhile, the team has come up with “Chora Gaadha” which narrates an amusing tale of a King and a Robber.

Youtuber Gangavva explains the story to a kid and it is an intriguing premise which assures the teaser is going to be much more engaging. We need to wait till the release of the teaser on June 18th to know who the robber is.