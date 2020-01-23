CID files cases against Ex Ministers: Insider trading

The BJP and Pawan Kalyan have been asking why Jagan Circar is not filing cases against TDP leaders if they really resorted to insider trading in Amaravati lands. There is also deadlock in 3 Capitals Bill. This is embarrassing YCP. Amid this, the CID has now registered criminal cases against two TDP Ex Ministers Ponguru Narayana and Prathipati Pulla Rao. The CID levelled allegations against them for purchasing lands in Amaravati Capital City area by misusing their ministerial positions during the TDP rule. The CID filed cases of cheating and criminal conspiracy under Section 420, 120 B, 506, etc. Interestingly, the CID filed these cases based on a complaint made by a dalit woman belonging to Venkatayapalem village in Amaravati Capital City area.

The dalit woman complained that the Ex Ministers misled her and induced her into selling her 99 cents land. The CID also filed cases against the local TDP leaders. Doubts are being raised on the timing of these cases. Questions are being asked why the CID took seven months to file these cases and why it acted only after politicisation of the issue.

However, the Ministers hit back saying that they would fight a legal battle against the CID cases. Pulla Rao said that these cases were part of the political revenge being taken by YCP rule against opposition.