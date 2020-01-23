We shall abolish Legislative Council: Jagan tells Assembly

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is making definite steps to get AP Legislative Council abolished. Towards this end, the AP Assembly is meeting again on next Monday to discuss and finalise the fate of Council. Jagan told the Assembly that there is no need to continue the Elders House as it was acting with a political agenda. For the last seven months, the AP Council has been taking decisions against the decisions of YCP Regime. Jagan Reddy is greatly angry because of the Council Chairman Sharif’s latest use of discretionary powers to halt 3 Capitals Bill in the name of Select Committee enquiry. The CM made lot of fun at the Council Chairman. He even got a video of Sharif’s speech shown in the Assembly today. CM asked how can Council Chairman can order Select Committee while saying that it is against the rules.

Jagan Reddy said that since the Elders House is acting totally undemocratically, it should be abolished. Moreover, it is a waste of nearly Rs. 60 Cr per year and Rs. 300 Cr per 5 years on running the Council. All this money could be saved. Jagan said that there intellectuals, graduates, doctors, journalists, teachers, actors and so on in the Assembly itself. There is no need for Elders House. YCP is saying that Council has become like a TDP party office while TDP is saying that Assembly has become a YCP party office.