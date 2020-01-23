One more shock to YS Jagan: HC directs AP govt not to shift offices from Amaravati

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy receives shock after shock over the issue of shifting executive capital from Amaravati to Vizag.

After AP Legislative Assembly successfully blocked the capital shifting bill on Wednesday, thanks to TDP, the AP High Court delivered yet another shock to Jagan on Thursday.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday ordered the State government not to relocate the offices of various head of departments from Amaravati.

Chief Justice JK Maheswari, after hearing the arguments in the Capital cases, initially said that there was no need for look into the Bills that were tabled in the Assembly and the Council.

However, when counsel of the petitioners Ashok Bhan said if there were no court orders, the offices of all heads of departments would be shifted, Chief Justice Maheswari directed the government to maintain status quo until the cases were disposed. If the government shifted the offices, it would have to take responsibility for the act, he warned.

Chief Justice Maheswari adjourned the case to February 26.

Counsel for the petitioners said the High Court had taken the people’s concerns into consideration.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Ashok Bhan said that he had told the court that the High Power Committee report was hidden from the people and urged it to order the government to make it public.

He said that the Chief Justice directed the Advocate General to take steps to circulate the HPC report to all stakeholders.