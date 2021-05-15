CID police have beaten me, Narsapur MP tells court

The arrested Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishna Raju has given a written representation to the district court in Guntur that the CID police have beaten him. His lawyers told the judges that the police took law into their hands and there were injuries on Mr. Raju’s legs.

As a result, a high drama followed in the Sixth Additional Munsif Magistrate Court. The judges took a serious view of the allegations levelled by the MP. Senior advocates filed fresh petitions before the judges. Consequently, a special division bench is being formed to hear the petitions of Mr. Raghurama Raju.

The special bench was formed at the head of Justice Praveen. They have received the special motion moved by the senior advocates representing the Narsapuram MP.

After Raghurama told the court about the police beating him up, the court took his petitions into consideration. Then the CID shifted him to the hospital. Raghurama’s lawyers filed two petitions for getting bail for Raghurama Raju.