Clap for village and ward volunteers at 7 pm: Jagan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to every Indian to clap or ring bells for the frontline warriors including nurses, doctors, cleaners, transport workers, police personnel to send out a message of appreciation.

Taking a cue from the PM, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a call to people of Andhra Pradesh to clap their hands appreciating the work being done by the ward and village volunteers. He appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to gather outside their balconies at 7 pm today to show appreciation to the ward and village volunteers by clapping their hands.

Jaganmohan Reddy launched the ambitious village secretariat system, known as AP Grama Sachivalayam, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in East Godavari district. The system is modeled on the lines of Gandhiji’s ‘Grama Swarajya concept. The AP Grama Sachivalayam aims to decentralize democracy and provide more power to villages. Since October 2 is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Jagan appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to clap for the village and ward volunteers

The system was launched on August 15. The system is expected to render 500 services at the doorsteps of people in all villages across the state and promote the state government’s welfare schemes. The state government had set up a total of 11,158 villages secretariats and 3,786 ward secretariats across the state. Each village secretariat will have 11 to 12 volunteers, every volunteer will be incharge of 50 households in villages and 100 households in a municipal ward in urban areas.