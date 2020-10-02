Telangana Theatres Association crucial meeting tomorrow

The Centre granted permission to reopen the theatres from October 15th which are shut for the past six months. Everything is good except the 50% occupancy concept that is worrying the actors, producers, exhibitors and the distributors. No producer will dare to release their film at this time as they would not gain profits. Telangana Theatres Association will meet tomorrow to discuss the challenges, suggestions and the implementations.

Telangana Theatres Association will discuss about the release chart and will finalize a date to reopen the theatres. It is heard that the theatres across Telangana will reopen only in November after the release dates of 6-7 films are announced. Some of them are even proposing Diwali to reopen the theatres. A bunch of members from the Telangana Theatres Association will also meet Telangana Chief Minister KCR through Talasani Srinivas Yadav about waiving the electricity charges. Several things will be finalized after a series of meetings would be conducted.

The distributors and exhibitors of Andhra Pradesh are not ready to reopen the theatres as of now as the spread of coronavirus is huge.