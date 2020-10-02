RRR to resume shoot from Monday

Here comes a big news for the Tollywood audience. SS Rajamouli is in plans to resume the shoot of RRR from Monday. It would be like a trial shoot as no lead actors would participate for the first 3-4 days. NTR is expected to join the shoot soon in the coming week. Some crucial portions on NTR will be canned in this schedule and the introduction video of NTR as Komaram Bheem will be released on October 22nd. The makers are also in plans to make an announcement about the same after they are facing the heat from NTR fans.

Ram Charan who will turn busy with Acharya will join the sets of RRR at a later date. Rajamouli is in plans to complete the shoot of RRR at the earliest. The schedules of Alia Bhatt and other lead actors are also planned. RRR is the most awaited Indian film and the updated release date of the film will be announced next year after the shoot gets completed. Several filmmakers are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Ram Charan and NTR. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran are the lead actors in RRR which is planned on a budget of Rs 450 crores.