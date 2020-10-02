Shekhawat visits Tirumala temple

Days after recovering from Covid-19, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited Lord Venkateswara Swami temple in Tirumala on Friday evening.

The minister landed at Renigunta airport in a special chartered flight. The YSRCP ministers Anil Kumar Yadav, Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, MP Mithun Reddy, and YSRCP MLAs received him at the airport. From Renigunta airport, Shekhawat left for Tirumala by road to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swami. After offering his prayers at the shrine, Shekhawat will fly to New Delhi.

Shekhawat’s visit to Tirumala comes days after he recovered from Covid-19. The Jal Shakti Minister is the chairman of the Apex Council. The Apex Council meeting to resolve the disputes over river water sharing between the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was postponed after he tested positive for Covid-19. The next Apex Council meeting is scheduled on October 6 to resolve the disputes over river water sharing between the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.