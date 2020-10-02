YCP privatising MR College to target Gajapathi Raju

TDP Andhra Pradesh President K. Kala Venkatrao on Friday slammed the Jaganmohan Reddy Government for ‘undermining’ and ‘destroying’ all the established systems, educational institutions and charitable organisations since coming to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Venkatrao strongly objected to the YCP regime’s move to privatise the historic MR College in Vizianagaram without having any regard for the feelings and sentiments of the local people. All this was being done only out of political vengeance against former Union Minister and TDP senior leader P Ashok Gajapati Raju. He accused the Jagan Reddy regime of making it a single point programme to cripple and destroy the MANSAS Trust being run by the Gajagapthi Rajus for many decades. It appears to be the born instinct and in the DNA of CM Jagan Reddy to rob the five elements of nature right from land to water.

The TDP leader said that at the time of his Padayatra itself, the eyes of Jagan Reddy fell on the historic MANSAS Trust. Now, his atrocious ideas were being implemented to finish off the Trust that has rendered outstanding services to the people in the fields of education, faith and so on.

Mr. Venkatrao deplored that YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy was making a cruel plan in the background to destroy the MANSAS in order to promote their selfish interests. Jagan Reddy and Vijay Sai Reddy promised to look after welfare at the time of elections but now they were bent on plundering the State in every way possible.