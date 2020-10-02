Don’t attribute motives to Raj Bhavan: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan fired at the Opposition Congress for attributing motives to Raj Bhavan.

The Congress leaders were seeking an attempt to meet the Governor, but were not given an audience. Angry Congress leaders lashed out at the Governor stating that she was acting in a biased manner by not giving appointment. The Congress leaders wanted to discuss with the Governor on the Covid-19 situation and the three farm bills presented by the Central government.

The Governor noted that she is the daughter of Tamil Nadu, but the sister of Telangana. She stated that since the last four months, no one was given an appointment due to the pandemic and attributing motives to Raj Bhavan is incorrect and unacceptable.

The Congress party leaders led by Uttam Kumar Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramaka were trying to get an appointment to meet the Governor to discuss a host of issues, including the plight of Dalits and the growing atrocities against them in the state, the three farm bills issue and the Covid situation. The Congress leaders alleged that Covid cases were increasing in the State due to the negligence of the government and demanded that quarantine centres be set up in mandal headquarters as well in villages. Soundararajan said compared to other States such as Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, Telangana is doing better. The government has definitely taken up some concrete measures. She was addressing the media at Raj Bhavan. She said in some districts he number of cases are declining. “There are a large number of patients who are recovering. The recovery rate is more in Telangana and the peak has also slowed down in some of the districts,” she said.