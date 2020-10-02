Tollywood producers hesitant for theatre reopenings

The theatres and multiplexes across the country have been shut for six months. The Centre granted permission to reopen the theatres starting from October 15th but with 50% occupancy and following the issued guidelines. The concept of 50% occupancy was never imposed for any other field except movie theatres. This turned out to be a shock for the producers as they have been tasting losses when there was scope for full occupancy expressed Telugu producer C Kalyan. He said that the producers will incur huge losses if the occupancy is 50%.

Tollywood’s top producer Suresh Babu hinted that no big filmmakers would dare to release their films in this situation. “When there are no restrictions on shopping malls and flights, why there are special restrictions for movie theatres? The state governments have to grant permissions for movie theatres though the Centre granted permissions. The coronavirus impact is huge in Telugu states” said Suresh Babu. Tollywood producers are demanding the Centre to withdraw the rule of 50% occupancy if the theatres are reopened.