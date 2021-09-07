Clueless Sharmila finds students not interested in protest

Now that the YSR memorial meeting called by YS Vijayamma failed thoroughly in benefiting YS Sharmila, the YRP is now working on other strategies to ensure some political relevance for YS Sharmila’s YSRCP. Despite Shamila’s claims that she is Telangana’s daughter-in-law, no one seems to take her claims seriously.

As if to put a question mark on her claims, almost 99 per cent of those who attended the memorial meet called by YS Vijayamma were of Andhra origin. This has actually turned out to be counter-productive. Also, Vijayamma’s claim that the meet was not-political was belied by the political undertones in the gathering. Another major factor is the near total absence of active politicians. Only Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, AP Jitender Reddy and Kuna Srisailam Goud are active in politics. The others are retired politicians, ex-bureaucrats, who are not much of use for Sharmila.

On the other hand, her attempts to stage protests on the issue of unemployment too are not paying any dividend. Even the families of those who have committed suicide for not getting a job, appear not interested in joining hands with her. Two families locked their homes and went away before Sharmila came. Yet others refused her entry into their house. Now she has changed her tactic and began staging dharnas in front of the universities. On Tuesday, she staged a protest in front of the Palamoor University.

The attendance at her protests was meagre and not many party leaders turned up for the protest. The media did not show any interest in her protest. The programme turned out to be a non-starter. If the same trend continues, this protest too could be abandoned soon.