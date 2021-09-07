AP High Court warns Jagan govt of contempt proceedings!

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday (today) warned Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy led YSRCP government of initiating contempt proceedings against it if it fails to clear NREGA arrears by September 15.

The High Court expressed severe anger at the AP government for failing to implement its orders issued two weeks ago in this case.

The High Court pointed out that it had issued orders to clear NREGA bill arrears of 494 cases two weeks ago.

The High Court expressed anger at AP government clearing bills of only 25 cases even after two weeks.

The High Court gave one-week deadline for AP government to clear the NREGA dues or face contempt proceedings.

The Jagan government earlier claimed that the dues were because of Centre failing to release the funds. But the Centre filed an affidavit in the High Court stating that it does not owe any dues to AP government and cleared all the bills that were submitted by AP government.

The Centre’s affidavit exposed AP government’s lies and also exposed that the AP government diverted NREGA funds released by the Centre for other purposes.