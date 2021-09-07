Pawan Kalyan hikes his Remuneration

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan enjoys an unusual craze across the Telugu states. The top actor after a long break returned back to Telugu cinema with Vakeel Saab. Between unfavorable conditions, the film left the makers in decent profits during this pandemic season. Pawan Kalyan charged Rs 50 crores as remuneration for the movie. He has four films lined up and he is shooting for Bheemla Nayak. Pawan will resume the shoot of Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu next month.

Pawan Kalyan will soon work with Harish Shankar and this mass entertainer is carrying terrific expectations. Pawan Kalyan is said to have hiked his remuneration by Rs 10 crores and he will be taking home Rs 60 crores for the film. The actor will also allocate bulk dates for the film. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Harish Shankar is done with the script and he is waiting for the arrival of Pawan Kalyan.