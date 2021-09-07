Pic Talk: Samantha flaunts her sexy Abs

Samantha Akkineni is one actress who loves to lead a life king size. The top actress is not much bothered about the ongoing speculations about her personal life. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are heading for a divorce. Leaving all these away, Samantha holidayed in Goa along with her close friends and posted the pictures on her Instagram page. The top actress posted one of her recent clicks from a photoshoot today. Samantha showed off her sexy abs in the black outfit that is designed for this beautiful actress.

Samantha looked ultra-stylish and gorgeous in the clicks. The actress recently announced that she would take a break from work and will return back soon. For now, she completed the shoot of Shaakuntalam and the film will head for a pan-Indian release next year.