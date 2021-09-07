As Siricilla drowns in rain water fury, KTR busy with ‘politics’ at Necklace Road!

TRS working president and IT minister Rama Rao’s constituency Siricilla in Undivided Karimnagar district is drowned in rainwater due to incessant rains for the past three days.

Siricilla town is the headquarters of the Siricilla district.

Sircilla town is completely inundated. All the roads and colonies in Siricilla town resemble lakes and tanks.

People are facing severe hardships with no power and food and flood water entering their houses.

However, Siricilla MLA KTR has no time to focus on his constituency to come to the rescue of his people as he is busy at Necklace Road in Hyderabad.

TRS organised a huge public meeting on Tuesday (today) to stregthen party in TRS and constitute division party committees and basti committees under GHMC limits which was attended by all ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs and MPs under GHMC limits.

All the leaders are competing with each other to shower praises on KTR.

KTR’s office simply issued a press release stating that KTR issued instructions to Siricilla district collector and SP to take rescue measures in flood-hit areas.

The new integrated collectorate building complex constructed in Siricilla which was inaugurated by CM KCR recently in June has been drowned in floods.

With this, the collector, SP and other officials are not in a position to work from their offices.

Locals are angry at KTR for giving importance to politics at a time when they are in dire need of help from their local MLA and minister.