CM Camp Office can be set up in any corner: AG to HC

Interesting comments were passed during the hearing on the shifting of Capital City offices in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The petitioners have urged the court to order the Government to stop shifting offices to Visakhapatnam and Kurnool. On this issue, the setting up of CM Camp Office came up for discussion. Advocate General Sri Ram told the court that the Chief Minister has got unlimited powers and responsibilities, and that he can run his Camp Office in any corner of the State. It would not be correct to cut short his boundaries.

Sri Ram said that the petitioners’ plea was not acceptable to confine the CM Camp Office to the Capital City area alone. Depending on the need, if there is work for 10 to 5 days, the CM Camp Office can be set up anywhere. It can be set up in Nellore or in Tirupati depending on the requirement.

The court commented that there was no argument on the temporary Camp Offices that would last for short durations. But, the Government should clarify whether a permanent Camp Office could be built though there was no need or requirement.

The shifting of CM Office and Secretariat came up for discussion. The petitioners complained that the Government was shifting offices despite the status quo ordered by the High Court.