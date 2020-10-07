Veteran actor aims a strong comeback

Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu took a U-turn and played the lead antagonist in Balakrishna’s Legend. His role received a top-class response that he emerged as the highest-paid character actor in South. He has done decent films like Srimanthudu, Hello, Rangasthalam, Saakshyam, Goodachari, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Maharshi and the list goes on. The actor was approached for one more powerful role in Sai Tej’s next film, a political drama that will be directed by Deva Katta.

The makers already roped in Ramya Krishna for a pivotal role. Jagapathi Babu gave his nod recently after he was completely impressed with the role. The regular shoot of this untitled film commences from October 19th and Nivetha Pethuraj is the leading lady. Sri Balaji Media will produce this untitled film which will release during the first quarter of 2021. Sai Dharam Tej’s next release Solo Brathuke So Better will have a digital release and the streaming date will be announced soon.