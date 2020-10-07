Ravi Teja’s Krack shoot resumes today

Ravi Teja need a strong hit to bounce back and he pinned all his hopes on Krack, a high voltage action and mass entertainer. Ravi Teja plays a powerful cop in Krack which is directed by Gopichand Malineni. A part of the film is left pending to be shot and the shoot resumes today in Hyderabad. 15 days of filming apart from a song will be completed this month. The entire shoot will be completed in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Though there are interesting digital deals for Krack, the makers are keen to head for a theatrical release. The release date will be locked and announced soon. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Thaman composes music. Tagore Madhu is producing this high voltage mass entertainer. The promotional content of Krack received a decent response.