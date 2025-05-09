x
Home > Movie News

CM Chandrababu inspects Handri Neeva works

Published on May 9, 2025

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inspected the ongoing works of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) in Uravakonda constituency on Friday. Chandrababu Naidu has been focusing on the faster completion of Handri Neeva project works and directed officials to ensure completion of first phase of the irrigation project by June 2025.

Though past YSRCP Govt neglected Handri Neeva project, TDP-led alliance Government has taken it up on a priority basis. Especially CM Chandrababu Naidu has been personally following up the projects works, which is considered a lifeline for Anantapur region.

It was Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu who took up widening works of Handri Neeva Main Canal during his 2014-19 term. The Gollapalli Reservoir and Madakasira Branch Canal, which were part of HNSS were completed in 2017-18. Cherlopalli and Marala reservoirs were completed in 2018–19.

By completing these works Chandrababu Govt supplied water to both Handri Neeva’s Main Branch Canal and Punganur Branch Canal in 2019 itself. But the misplaced priorities and mismanagement of YSRCP Govt has derailed HNSS project.

But, CM Chandrababu immediately after assuming power in 2024, brought focus back on Handri Neeva. Administrative approvals for lining works of the HNSS Main Canal and the Punganur Branch Canal were given and work is going on swiftly. It is being modernized and upgraded by taking up canal lining and widening works up to 554 kms long, with Rs 3,873 Cr.

If Handri Neeva project gets completed fully, then it will irrigate more than 4 lakh acres in the Rayalaseema region. From Kurnool to Kuppam, Kadapa to Anantapur, the length and breadth of Rayalaseema, which once suffered with drought, will get a new life, changing farmers lives forever.

