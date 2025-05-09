x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

IPL 2025 Put on Hold as Border Tensions Rise

Published on May 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Telugu Jawan Sacrifices Life in Border Conflict
image
IPL 2025 Put on Hold as Border Tensions Rise
image
CM Chandrababu inspects Handri Neeva works
image
Video: Major General Srinivas Rao Fires On Pakistan
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has Strict Deadlines

IPL 2025 Put on Hold as Border Tensions Rise

The cricket world stood still yesterday when BCCI officials announced their pressing pause on IPL 2025 amid growing security concerns between India and Pakistan.

The decision came after troubling reports of air strikes and drone activity near our northern borders.

With Dharamshala stadium being so close to these affected areas, continuing the tournament became impossible. The BCCI official explained that celebrating cricket right now would feel tone-deaf given what our border regions are experiencing.

The tournament was building toward what promised to be an exciting final in Kolkata on May 25. While the BCCI plans to share more updates soon, the situation highlights how quickly real-world events can overshadow even our most beloved sporting traditions. Unlike Pakistan’s cricket league (PSL) which relocated to UAE during difficult times, the IPL’s immediate future remains uncertain.

For now, the nation’s focus remains on more pressing matters than cricket, with many fans expressing support for the decision despite their disappointment.

Next Telugu Jawan Sacrifices Life in Border Conflict Previous CM Chandrababu inspects Handri Neeva works
else

TRENDING

image
CM Chandrababu inspects Handri Neeva works
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has Strict Deadlines
image
Viral: Ravi Mohan’s First Appearance with his Girlfriend

Latest

image
Telugu Jawan Sacrifices Life in Border Conflict
image
IPL 2025 Put on Hold as Border Tensions Rise
image
CM Chandrababu inspects Handri Neeva works
image
Video: Major General Srinivas Rao Fires On Pakistan
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has Strict Deadlines

Most Read

image
Telugu Jawan Sacrifices Life in Border Conflict
image
IPL 2025 Put on Hold as Border Tensions Rise
image
India on High Alert Following Pakistan’s Night Provocations

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look