Telugu Jawan Sacrifices Life in Border Conflict

The ongoing India-Pakistan tensions have claimed the life of a brave soldier from our Telugu land. Murali Nayak, who hailed from Gaddam Thanda in Sri Sathya Sai district, made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the Indian Army.

The devastating news has left Murali’s family inconsolable. Murali’s family received the news yesterday evening, and relatives have gathered at their home to provide comfort during this unbearable time.

Murali, the only son of Sriram Nayak and Jyothibai, grew up in Naganayanicheruvu Thanda in Somandepalli mandal. He joined the Army just two years ago in 2023, a proud moment for his family and village.

Officials have informed the family that Murali’s mortal remains will be brought to his native village tomorrow. The funeral will likely see hundreds gather to pay their respects to the young man who gave his life protecting our borders.