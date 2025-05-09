Shah Rukh Khan Postpones his London Event

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan has plans to be in London for the Bronze statue launch of SRK and Kajol from their iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that was released in 1995. The statue launch event was planned to take place this week in London’s Leicester Square. The event is now said to be postponed because of the high tension situations because of the India and Pakistan war. SRK who has been in London returned back to India last night after the event got postponed.

Shah Rukh Khan himself cancelled the event and returned back to India. After the Met Gala event, SRK had plans to attend the statue launch event in London. The new date of the event will be announced soon. Shah Rukh Khan is also the first Indian male actor to attend the Met Gala Event. The organizers are yet to make an official statement regarding the postponement of the Bronze Statue launch event of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.