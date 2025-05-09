x
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Movie News

Shah Rukh Khan Postpones his London Event

Published on May 9, 2025 by swathy

Shah Rukh Khan Postpones his London Event
Telugu Jawan Sacrifices Life in Border Conflict
IPL 2025 Put on Hold as Border Tensions Rise
CM Chandrababu inspects Handri Neeva works
Video: Major General Srinivas Rao Fires On Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan Postpones his London Event

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan has plans to be in London for the Bronze statue launch of SRK and Kajol from their iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that was released in 1995. The statue launch event was planned to take place this week in London’s Leicester Square. The event is now said to be postponed because of the high tension situations because of the India and Pakistan war. SRK who has been in London returned back to India last night after the event got postponed.

Shah Rukh Khan himself cancelled the event and returned back to India. After the Met Gala event, SRK had plans to attend the statue launch event in London. The new date of the event will be announced soon. Shah Rukh Khan is also the first Indian male actor to attend the Met Gala Event. The organizers are yet to make an official statement regarding the postponement of the Bronze Statue launch event of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

