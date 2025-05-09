x
Prabhas gives a Shock for Raja Saab Team

Published on May 9, 2025 by swathy

Prabhas gives a Shock for Raja Saab Team

There are a lot of ongoing speculations on the upcoming film of Prabhas that is titled Raja Saab. The shoot of the film is still pending and Prabhas has shifted his focus towards Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji. On the other side, Maruthi is busy with the teaser and he has plans to release the teaser of Raja Saab in May to put an end to all the speculations that surrounded the film. Prabhas has to dub for his part in the teaser.

Prabhas is relaxing in Italy and there are talks that he would return back to Hyderabad in May and complete the dubbing part of the teaser. But the latest news is that he will not return back to Hyderabad this month. He will return back to Hyderabad only in June. The teaser of Raja Saab is postponed for now. Close to 50 days of shoot is still pending for the film. There is no clarity about the film’s release date. There are strong speculations that Raja Saab will not release this year.

People Media Factory is producing Raja Saab and Thaman is the music composer. The team will have to issue official updates soon to put an end to the countless speculations around Raja Saab.

