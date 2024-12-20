x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Food & Their Digestion Time
Food & Their Digestion Time
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
VitaminD Importance
VitaminD Importance
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
View all stories
Home > Politics

CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Ministers’ Performance in Andhra Pradesh

Published on December 20, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
‘Will KTR get arrested?’ The hot topic in Telugu political circles
image
Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Tollywood : Sankranti releases amp-up promotions
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Ministers’ Performance in Andhra Pradesh
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba hitting big screens on Feb 2025

CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Ministers’ Performance in Andhra Pradesh

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh conducted a comprehensive review of his cabinet ministers’ performance following a recent cabinet meeting. The meeting revealed several important developments in state governance and administrative procedures.

Chief Minister Naidu announced that his government is implementing an IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) to collect public feedback about ministers and MLAs. This system aims to gather authentic public opinion about individual ministers and overall government performance. In a notable observation, the Chief Minister revealed that only three ministers – Ramanayudu, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, and Kondapalli Srinivas – had submitted their six-month self-appraisal reports.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed concerns about ministerial performance. He emphasised the need for ministers to increase their field visits to better understand ground realities. Chandrababu Naidu also showed disappointment over some ministers’ ineffective use of social media platforms for public outreach. Additionally, he criticized the delays in file processing across various departments and the inadequate adoption of technology in governance.

Chandrababu Naidu detailed his monitoring system of ministerial activities. He explained that he tracks file movements in ministerial offices, monitors processing times, and keeps tabs on pending decisions. He also closely follows ministers’ district visit schedules and their overall engagement with administrative duties.

Regarding the political approach, Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of value-based politics over vendetta. He stressed the need to continue revenue meetings for effective problem resolution and urged in-charge ministers to maintain regular district visits. The AP Chief Minister also addressed several controversial issues, including clarifying his previous statements about agriculture and discussing recent developments in Delhi regarding Ambedkar.

The discussion touched upon historical context, with Chandrababu Naidu referencing Ambedkar’s recognition during different political eras. He specifically mentioned VP Singh’s role in installing Ambedkar’s statue in Parliament, encouraging a broader discussion on historical perspectives and current political developments.

The meeting concluded with clear directives for enhanced ministerial performance, improved public outreach, more efficient file processing, and increased technological adoption in governance. Chandrababu Naidu’s comprehensive review reflects his administration’s focus on performance monitoring and public service delivery.

Next Tollywood : Sankranti releases amp-up promotions Previous Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba hitting big screens on Feb 2025
else

TRENDING

image
Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Tollywood : Sankranti releases amp-up promotions
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba hitting big screens on Feb 2025

Latest

image
‘Will KTR get arrested?’ The hot topic in Telugu political circles
image
Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Tollywood : Sankranti releases amp-up promotions
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Ministers’ Performance in Andhra Pradesh
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba hitting big screens on Feb 2025

Most Read

image
‘Will KTR get arrested?’ The hot topic in Telugu political circles
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Ministers’ Performance in Andhra Pradesh
image
KTR Named Prime Accused in Formula E Racing Corruption Case

Related Articles

Food & Their Digestion Time Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024 Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024 Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses VitaminD Importance Radhika Apte Maternity Photography Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire Adah Sharma Throwback 2024 Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style