CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Ministers’ Performance in Andhra Pradesh

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh conducted a comprehensive review of his cabinet ministers’ performance following a recent cabinet meeting. The meeting revealed several important developments in state governance and administrative procedures.

Chief Minister Naidu announced that his government is implementing an IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) to collect public feedback about ministers and MLAs. This system aims to gather authentic public opinion about individual ministers and overall government performance. In a notable observation, the Chief Minister revealed that only three ministers – Ramanayudu, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, and Kondapalli Srinivas – had submitted their six-month self-appraisal reports.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed concerns about ministerial performance. He emphasised the need for ministers to increase their field visits to better understand ground realities. Chandrababu Naidu also showed disappointment over some ministers’ ineffective use of social media platforms for public outreach. Additionally, he criticized the delays in file processing across various departments and the inadequate adoption of technology in governance.

Chandrababu Naidu detailed his monitoring system of ministerial activities. He explained that he tracks file movements in ministerial offices, monitors processing times, and keeps tabs on pending decisions. He also closely follows ministers’ district visit schedules and their overall engagement with administrative duties.

Regarding the political approach, Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of value-based politics over vendetta. He stressed the need to continue revenue meetings for effective problem resolution and urged in-charge ministers to maintain regular district visits. The AP Chief Minister also addressed several controversial issues, including clarifying his previous statements about agriculture and discussing recent developments in Delhi regarding Ambedkar.

The discussion touched upon historical context, with Chandrababu Naidu referencing Ambedkar’s recognition during different political eras. He specifically mentioned VP Singh’s role in installing Ambedkar’s statue in Parliament, encouraging a broader discussion on historical perspectives and current political developments.

The meeting concluded with clear directives for enhanced ministerial performance, improved public outreach, more efficient file processing, and increased technological adoption in governance. Chandrababu Naidu’s comprehensive review reflects his administration’s focus on performance monitoring and public service delivery.