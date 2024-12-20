Tollywood : Sankranti releases amp-up promotions

Like every year, 2025 Sankranti will offer a feast for moviegoers as a handful of big-ticket films gear up to entertain them during the week-long festival season. Much anticipated films like Game Changer, Daaku Maharaj, Sankranti ki Vastunnam are slated for release during the festival. With just three weeks to go, the makers of these big-budget films have intensified their promotional campaign.

Ram Charan’s Game Changer is undoubtedly the most eagerly awaited movie of the season because of the massive budget, high expectations, star-studded cast and the other big names involved. Director Shankar has the reputation for delivering social entertainers with an adequate dose of commercial values. Game Changer is another similar attempt from him. The team has already kicked off an impressive promotional campaign with the release of teasers and song promos. Now, they are heading to the USA for a huge activity in the biggest overseas territory.

Seasoned actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s love affair with Sankranti continues as he is once again targeting the festival season with his upcoming film Daaku Maharaj directed by Bobby. The stupendous teasers with action-packed content and Balakrishna’s mass avatar have already raised the stakes on the film. The first song composed by Thaman received a thumping response and the team is getting ready to amplify the buzz on the film with aggressive promotions. Like Game Changer team, Balayya and others are going to greet and meet Telugu NRIs in Dallas to promote their films.

Contrary to Game Changer and Daaku Maharaj, Victory Venkatesh and his team are using traditional methods to promote their upcoming film ‘Sankranti ki Vastunnam’ which is also in the box office fray during the festival season. The family entertainer has already garnered massive attention, thanks to the two chartbuster songs. The team is planning to unveil more promising content in the next couple of weeks to augment the buzz on the film. Director Anil Ravipudi has got an impressive track record and this comedy caper is poised to continue his success streak.

As promotions play a significant role in the box office success of any film, the makers of all these three biggies dedicating ample resources to create strong hype in the audience.