Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

The culture of special premieres has become a trend again. NTR’s Devara and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has contributed big through special paid premieres. Ram Charan’s Game Changer is the next big film from Tollywood and the team is focused completely on the promotions of the film. Special premieres are planned across the Telugu states and the necessary permissions are acquired. A record number of premieres will be screened in the Telugu states on the eve of Sankranthi 2025.

The film’s producer Dil Raju is discussing about it with the distributors. There was a debate of excessive pricing for the premiere shows of Pushpa 2. Hence there would be a flexible ticket pricing for the premiere shows of Game Changer. With number of film’s in the race, Game Changer will take an advantage as it is releasing in advance. The opening numbers are expected to be big. There would be no night premieres in Telangana after the recent incidents.

Game Changer is a political drama directed by Shankar. Kiara Advani is the heroine and Thaman is the music director. Ram Charan plays a dual role as a father and son in this big-budget attempt.