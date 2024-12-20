x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Food & Their Digestion Time
Food & Their Digestion Time
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
VitaminD Importance
VitaminD Importance
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Published on December 20, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
‘Will KTR get arrested?’ The hot topic in Telugu political circles
image
Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Tollywood : Sankranti releases amp-up promotions
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Ministers’ Performance in Andhra Pradesh
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba hitting big screens on Feb 2025

Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

The culture of special premieres has become a trend again. NTR’s Devara and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has contributed big through special paid premieres. Ram Charan’s Game Changer is the next big film from Tollywood and the team is focused completely on the promotions of the film. Special premieres are planned across the Telugu states and the necessary permissions are acquired. A record number of premieres will be screened in the Telugu states on the eve of Sankranthi 2025.

The film’s producer Dil Raju is discussing about it with the distributors. There was a debate of excessive pricing for the premiere shows of Pushpa 2. Hence there would be a flexible ticket pricing for the premiere shows of Game Changer. With number of film’s in the race, Game Changer will take an advantage as it is releasing in advance. The opening numbers are expected to be big. There would be no night premieres in Telangana after the recent incidents.

Game Changer is a political drama directed by Shankar. Kiara Advani is the heroine and Thaman is the music director. Ram Charan plays a dual role as a father and son in this big-budget attempt.

Next ‘Will KTR get arrested?’ The hot topic in Telugu political circles Previous Tollywood : Sankranti releases amp-up promotions
else

TRENDING

image
Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Tollywood : Sankranti releases amp-up promotions
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba hitting big screens on Feb 2025

Latest

image
‘Will KTR get arrested?’ The hot topic in Telugu political circles
image
Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Tollywood : Sankranti releases amp-up promotions
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Ministers’ Performance in Andhra Pradesh
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba hitting big screens on Feb 2025

Most Read

image
‘Will KTR get arrested?’ The hot topic in Telugu political circles
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Ministers’ Performance in Andhra Pradesh
image
KTR Named Prime Accused in Formula E Racing Corruption Case

Related Articles

Food & Their Digestion Time Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024 Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024 Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses VitaminD Importance Radhika Apte Maternity Photography Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire Adah Sharma Throwback 2024 Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style