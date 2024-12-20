x
Home > Movie News

Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba hitting big screens on Feb 2025

Published on December 20, 2024 by nymisha

Kiran Abbavaram, who recently scored success with “KA,” will be releasing his next film titled “Dilruba.” It will be his tenth film as a hero. The makers revealed today the film will release grandly in theatres on February 2025.

Makers announced the intriguing title with a stunning poster. The title poster has already generated significant interest. Rukshar Dhillon will play the female lead in the film. Viswa Karun, a debutant, is directing the film.

Dilruba is being produced by Sivam Celluloids and Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Ltd. Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama are the producers. Sensational composer Sam CS is composing the music.

Kiran Abbavaram tasted success with “KA” only when he attempted something different. With “Dilruba” he is exploring another genre.

Next CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Ministers’ Performance in Andhra Pradesh Previous Bachchala Malli Movie Review: A Story of Foolish Hero !
