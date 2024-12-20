Bachchala Malli Movie Review: A Story of Foolish Hero !

bachhala malli movie review

After Naandhi, Allari Naresh has taken a turn in his cinematic journey, moving away from comedy films to focus on serious and intense narratives. He is attempting to reinvent himself as an actor, and his efforts are being noticed. Regardless of box office results, Naresh’s performances have earned him accolades. In this journey, Bachchala Malli marks another non-comedy character for Naresh. The film explores the story of a man steeped in anger, stubbornness, and outright foolishness. Does the movie succeed in connecting with the audience? Let’s find out.

Plot Summary:

Bachchala Malli (played by Naresh) is a man deeply attached to his father. While the father loves his son, his decision to separate from Bachchala Malli’s mother triggers deep resentment in his son. Malli grows up angry, believing his father abandoned them in difficult circumstances. This anger turns into hatred, leading him to destroy his own life. He drops out of school, becomes an alcoholic, and succumbs to bad habits.

Malli’s life takes a turn when he falls in love with Kaveri (Amritha Aiyer). Her influence makes him quit his bad habits and begin to rebuild his life. However, just as things seem to improve, Malli’s inherent foolishness resurfaces, threatening to ruin everything once again. What happens next? Does Malli destroy his life for good, or does he redeem himself? Is the remaining story.

Analysis:

The film is character-driven, with every scene emphasizing Malli’s character traits- his anger, ego, and self-destructive behavior. While Naresh’s performance as Malli is convincing, the story itself feels one-dimensional. The narrative focuses so much on Malli’s personality that it fails to deliver a strong or engaging plot. The director, Subbu, appears to have written scenes purely to highlight Malli’s flaws, but this repetitive approach leaves little room for character growth or a compelling storyline.

The love story, a pivotal part of the film, lacks depth. It feels rushed and unrealistic, raising questions like, “Why would someone fall for a man like Malli so easily?” Similarly, Malli’s transformation feels superficial, undermining the tagline, “Evari Kosam Maarali ? Enduku Maarali ? “ . The character’s sudden willingness to change for Kaveri contradicts his otherwise stubborn personality.

The central conflict between Malli and his father, which could have been the film’s strongest element, is underdeveloped. The father is portrayed as a kind and soft-spoken man, making it hard for the audience to sympathize with Malli’s hatred toward him. This disconnect diminishes the impact of their strained relationship.

Moreover, the villain in the love story feels unnecessary and lacks any real significance. The absence of a strong antagonist or meaningful conflict weakens the narrative, making the film feel directionless at times.

Strengths:

Despite its flaws, Bachchala Malli has moments that are noteworthy. Emotional scenes, such as the wedding sequence and pre-climax conversation with Rao Ramesh, are well-written and impactful. The climactic moments, too, manage to evoke some emotional resonance, particularly scenes revolving around familial bonds.

Naresh delivers a good performance, fully getting into the character of Malli. Rao Ramesh adds gravitas to the film with his reliable acting, and Praveen impresses with a soft role. Amritha Aiyer looks traditional but has little to contribute to the story, while other supporting actors are either underutilized or fail to make an impression.

Technical Aspects:

The film boasts quality production values, with notable improvements in making compared to Naresh’s previous films. The music, especially the sad song penned by Poornachari, complements the emotional tone of the film. Background music and cinematography are commendable, adding value to the narrative.

However, the direction falters as Subbu leans heavily on characterization, neglecting the need for a robust conflict or engaging storyline. While Bachchala Malli satisfies the actor in Naresh, it falls short of providing a fulfilling experience for the audience.

Verdict:

Bachchala Malli is a film that revolves entirely around Naresh’s performance, which is undoubtedly praiseworthy. However, the lack of a compelling story and meaningful conflicts makes it a disappointing watch for the audience. The emotional moments and technical finesse are not enough to salvage the film’s shortcomings. While Naresh might cherish this role, Bachchala Malli struggles to leave a lasting impact on its viewers.

Telugu360 Rating : 2.25/5