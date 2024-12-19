Will Upendra surprise everyone with UI?

Kannada Superstar Upendra has a earned a cult fan base in Kannada and Telugu states as well. He is able to carve a name for himself in history with his different and unique films which went into masses in a big way.

The actor has returned to direction seat after a decade and he is coming up with UI The movie. The concept for this movie is very unique and it is stated to be a futuristic take on present politics.

The movie has satires on human nature, present politics and everything narrated in an interesting manner. While Bachhala Malli and Vidudala 2 are releasing on the same day, 20th December, Upendra has a huge mass following that this movie can surprise many with the opening day numbers.

Till date, Upendra did not really talk much about the story but the teaser and his innovative promotional campaign did catch the attention of many. Even the runtime of the movie has been locked at 2 hours 13 minutes – crispy and sharp to say the least.

The production values of Lahari Films have been stunning and they have made the movie with a huge budget. While the team has been hiding everything, they have already piqued our interest with a strong innovative promotional campaign. So, the first day and first weekend numbers in mass centers owing to the star’s popularity are expected to be huge.