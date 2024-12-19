x
Switch to: తెలుగు
VitaminD Importance
VitaminD Importance
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa
Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Will Upendra surprise everyone with UI?

Published on December 19, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Will Upendra surprise everyone with UI?
image
KTR Named Prime Accused in Formula E Racing Corruption Case
image
Byreddy Shabari wins hearts, treats injured BJP MP
image
Srinivas Goud makes serious allegations against TTD Board
image
BJP and Congress MPs turn Parliament into circus

Will Upendra surprise everyone with UI?

UI Movie

Kannada Superstar Upendra has a earned a cult fan base in Kannada and Telugu states as well. He is able to carve a name for himself in history with his different and unique films which went into masses in a big way.

The actor has returned to direction seat after a decade and he is coming up with UI The movie. The concept for this movie is very unique and it is stated to be a futuristic take on present politics.

The movie has satires on human nature, present politics and everything narrated in an interesting manner. While Bachhala Malli and Vidudala 2 are releasing on the same day, 20th December, Upendra has a huge mass following that this movie can surprise many with the opening day numbers.

Till date, Upendra did not really talk much about the story but the teaser and his innovative promotional campaign did catch the attention of many. Even the runtime of the movie has been locked at 2 hours 13 minutes – crispy and sharp to say the least.

The production values of Lahari Films have been stunning and they have made the movie with a huge budget. While the team has been hiding everything, they have already piqued our interest with a strong innovative promotional campaign. So, the first day and first weekend numbers in mass centers owing to the star’s popularity are expected to be huge.

Previous KTR Named Prime Accused in Formula E Racing Corruption Case
else

TRENDING

image
Will Upendra surprise everyone with UI?
image
Kejriwal Criticizes Amit Shah’s Remarks on Ambedkar, Seeks Support from Andhra CM Naidu
image
Govinda’s son to make his debut with Baby Remake

Latest

image
Will Upendra surprise everyone with UI?
image
KTR Named Prime Accused in Formula E Racing Corruption Case
image
Byreddy Shabari wins hearts, treats injured BJP MP
image
Srinivas Goud makes serious allegations against TTD Board
image
BJP and Congress MPs turn Parliament into circus

Most Read

image
KTR Named Prime Accused in Formula E Racing Corruption Case
image
Byreddy Shabari wins hearts, treats injured BJP MP
image
Srinivas Goud makes serious allegations against TTD Board

Related Articles

VitaminD Importance Radhika Apte Maternity Photography Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire Adah Sharma Throwback 2024 Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip Mouni Roy Beach Vibes Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event