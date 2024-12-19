x
Switch to: తెలుగు
VitaminD Importance
VitaminD Importance
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa
Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

KTR Named Prime Accused in Formula E Racing Corruption Case

Published on December 19, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Will Upendra surprise everyone with UI?
image
KTR Named Prime Accused in Formula E Racing Corruption Case
image
Byreddy Shabari wins hearts, treats injured BJP MP
image
Srinivas Goud makes serious allegations against TTD Board
image
BJP and Congress MPs turn Parliament into circus

KTR Named Prime Accused in Formula E Racing Corruption Case

KTR name in Formula E racing scam

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has filed a major case against former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) over the Formula E racing event in Hyderabad. The bureau has named KTR as the primary accused in a case involving ₹55 crore of questionable payments.

The ACB claims KTR gave verbal orders to transfer ₹55 crore to Formula E race organizers without following proper government procedures. This payment was allegedly made in British pounds without getting necessary clearance from the Reserve Bank of India.

In his defense, KTR strongly maintains that the Formula E event brought ₹700 crore in economic benefits to Telangana. He has written to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requesting an open discussion in the Assembly about the case.

The investigation also names IAS officer Arvind Kumar as Accused No. 2 and HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy as Accused No. 3 in the case. The Telangana Governor has given approval for the investigation to proceed.

KTR has dismissed the case as political targeting by the Congress government. He has publicly challenged the authorities, stating he is ready to face jail if required. KTR also demanded that a transparent discussion in the Legislative Assembly to reveal the complete truth about the Formula E event and related financial transactions.

Next Will Upendra surprise everyone with UI? Previous Byreddy Shabari wins hearts, treats injured BJP MP
else

TRENDING

image
Will Upendra surprise everyone with UI?
image
Kejriwal Criticizes Amit Shah’s Remarks on Ambedkar, Seeks Support from Andhra CM Naidu
image
Govinda’s son to make his debut with Baby Remake

Latest

image
Will Upendra surprise everyone with UI?
image
KTR Named Prime Accused in Formula E Racing Corruption Case
image
Byreddy Shabari wins hearts, treats injured BJP MP
image
Srinivas Goud makes serious allegations against TTD Board
image
BJP and Congress MPs turn Parliament into circus

Most Read

image
KTR Named Prime Accused in Formula E Racing Corruption Case
image
Byreddy Shabari wins hearts, treats injured BJP MP
image
Srinivas Goud makes serious allegations against TTD Board

Related Articles

VitaminD Importance Radhika Apte Maternity Photography Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire Adah Sharma Throwback 2024 Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip Mouni Roy Beach Vibes Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event